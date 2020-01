ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Fans of country superstar Jason Aldean will have a chance to see him perform in Northwest Arkansas this summer in part with his WE BACK TOUR.

Aldean will take the stage at the Walmart AMP on July 31 with special guests Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Dee Jay Silver.

The Walmart AMP made the announcement on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Details about tickets will be released in the near future.