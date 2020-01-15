Man Shocked While Working On Power Lines In Hackett

HACKETT, Ark. (KFSM) — One man was taken to the hospital after being shocked while working on power lines in Hackett.

According to Capt. Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened between 11:30 a.m. and noon Wednesday (Jan. 15) near the intersection of Reeves Road and Boone Road.

Pevehouse says at the time of the report, the man had a pulse and his vitals were normal, but was reportedly in some sort of coma.

The man, who is a contract worker for Arkansas Electric out of Little Rock, was on an Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative (AVECC) power line at the time.

The man’s identity and condition have not been released.