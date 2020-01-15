Memorial Service Held For Pea Ridge Teen Ayden Cotton

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFSM) — Family, friends and teachers gathered together Wednesday (Jan. 15) to honor the life of a young Pea Ridge student.

15-year-old Ayden Cotton died suddenly last week while he was at work.

Hundreds of people came together for a memorial service at the Pea Ridge High School gym. Ayden was just a sophomore.

Current and former football teammates wore their jerseys to honor their late friend.

Iain Mullikin says Ayden’s laugh was contagious, memories he says he will never forget.

“He was one of the best people I knew,” Mullikin said. “Even though he was younger than me, I looked up to him and he had a lot of character. There was always a smile on his face, he was always trying to make people happy and just being around him made other people happy no matter what mood they were in…every football game we’d all go together as a team to eat and Ayden would usually ride with me and we’d go to Cane’s and just the drive there in the convertible with the top down listening to music together just having fun, those were just great memories I had with Ayden.”

A funeral service for Ayden will be held Thursday (Jan. 16) at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Pea Ridge.