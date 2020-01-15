National Weather Service Confirms EF-1 Tornado Hit SW Cherokee County

Posted 10:17 am, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 10:23AM, January 15, 2020

The NWS has confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit southwestern Cherokee County on Friday, January 10, 2020. This tornado damaged a roof of a permanent home and two roofs from mobile homes. Trees were uprooted and outbuildings were damaged.

Rating:  EF-1

Wind Speeds (Estimated):  90 – 100 MPH

Path Length:  5.8 miles

Path Maximum Width:  250 yards

No injuries or fatalities

Start Time / Location:  2:49 PM CST / 35.7796, -95.0229 (3.1 miles WSW Keys, OK)

End Time / Location:  2:57 PM CST / 35.8369, -94.9480 (1.7 miles SSE Park Hill, OK)

-5NEWS Weather

