National Weather Service Confirms EF-1 Tornado Hit SW Cherokee County

The NWS has confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit southwestern Cherokee County on Friday, January 10, 2020. This tornado damaged a roof of a permanent home and two roofs from mobile homes. Trees were uprooted and outbuildings were damaged.

Rating: EF-1

Wind Speeds (Estimated): 90 – 100 MPH

Path Length: 5.8 miles

Path Maximum Width: 250 yards

No injuries or fatalities

Start Time / Location: 2:49 PM CST / 35.7796, -95.0229 (3.1 miles WSW Keys, OK)

End Time / Location: 2:57 PM CST / 35.8369, -94.9480 (1.7 miles SSE Park Hill, OK)

-5NEWS Weather