National Weather Service Confirms EF-1 Tornado Hit SW Cherokee County

The NWS has confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit southwestern Cherokee County on Friday, January 10, 2020. This tornado damaged a roof of a permanent home and two roofs from mobile homes. Trees were uprooted and outbuildings were damaged.
Rating: EF-1
Wind Speeds (Estimated): 90 – 100 MPH
Path Length: 5.8 miles
Path Maximum Width: 250 yards
No injuries or fatalities
Start Time / Location: 2:49 PM CST / 35.7796, -95.0229 (3.1 miles WSW Keys, OK)
End Time / Location: 2:57 PM CST / 35.8369, -94.9480 (1.7 miles SSE Park Hill, OK)
-5NEWS Weather