North Little Rock Chicken King Employee Dies After Going Through Window During Fight, Police Say

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — Two employees of the Chicken King in North Little Rock got into a physical altercation Tuesday afternoon, resulting in one male sustaining serious injuries after going through a plate glass window.

The man later died due to his injuries.

The name of the man has not been released, pending further notification of his next of kin.

According to Sgt. Amy Cooper with North Little Rock police, at approximately 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to 2704 MacArthur, the location of the Chicken King restaurant.

Once officers arrived, one male was suffering from serious injuries and transported to a nearby hospital.

Detectives with NLRPD are currently investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.