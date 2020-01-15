One Person Arrested After Woman Stabbed In Fayetteville

Posted 8:30 pm, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 08:39PM, January 15, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in Fayetteville.

According to Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to the parking lot of a shopping center at 745 E. Joyce Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 15) in reference to a stabbing.

Murphy says the woman was stabbed but has non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation leads police to believe this was a domestic disturbance. The suspect is in custody.

