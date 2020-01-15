Police: Oklahoma Woman Attacks Manicurists For Speaking Vietnamese

(AP) — Oklahoma City police say a woman is accused of slapping a salon worker and punching and threatening another with a knife because they were speaking Vietnamese.

Police Sgt. Megan Morgan says 43-year-old Candace Nicole Muzny was arrested Sunday on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer.

Muzny was getting a pedicure when one employee began speaking Vietnamese to another, at which point Muzny began yelling at the workers and slapped one in the face, according to police report.

When another employee tried to call the police, she pulled out a pocket knife and punched him in the face, the report said.

Morgan says Muzny cut an officer who was trying to arrest her with the pocket knife.

Muzny was released from Oklahoma County jail Monday on $20,000 bail. Formal charges have not been filed, and jail and court records don’t indicate if Muzny has an attorney to speak on her behalf.