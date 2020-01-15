UPDATE: Siloam Springs Wallet Thief Identified

Posted 2:30 pm, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 02:53PM, January 15, 2020

UPDATE: This person has been identified, according to police.

Original story:

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for a person of interest in a theft case at a local Walmart.

According to the Siloam Springs Police Department, the person in the photo is accused of stealing a wallet at the Walmart Neighborhood Market location.

If anyone recognizes this person, you’re asking to call SSPD at 479-524-4118 and ask to speak to Officer Luper.

Tips can also be emailed to tips@siloamsprings.com.

