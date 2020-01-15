Steely Dan Added To 2020 Cox Concert Series At The AMP

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Legendary rock band Steely Dan has been added to the 2020 Cox Concert Series at the Walmart AMP. The group announced they will stop by Northwest Arkansas on their Earth After Hours tour with Steven Winwood.

The concert is slated for June 17, with gates opening at 6 p.m. and music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. at prices ranging from $39.50 to $179.50 plus applicable fees. Lawn 4-Packs will also be available for $29.50 a ticket plus applicable fees. You can purchase tickets by visiting the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville, via the WAC Tickets app, calling 479-443-5600, or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

The Grammy award-winning group formed nearly five decades ago. They became renowned for their multifaceted, one-of-a-kind horn and guitar arrangements on singles like “Reelin’ In The Years,” “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number,” “Dirty Work,” “Do It Again,” and a slew of others.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Steve Winwood began his prominent career over 50 years ago and has sold over 50 million records. A primary figure in Rock ‘n’ Roll, Winwood has helped create some of the genre’s most celebrated achievements. He is beloved for a countless number of hits, including “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Back In The High Life Again,” “Arc Of A Diver,” “Higher Love,” and many more.