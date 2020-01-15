Wednesday: Warm But Mostly Cloudy, Rain Ahead

It’s a warm start with morning lows in the 50s across Arkansas and Oklahoma. We’ll have a good mix of clouds today with hopefully some pockets of sunshine. With southerly winds, highs should reach the 60s today. A cold front arrives tonight which will knock down temperatures the rest of the week.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEDNESDAY MORNING FOG

Dense fog advisories in the River Valley last until 9AM thanks to humid air brought north overnight. It should clear out for the second half of the day. Northwest Arkansas should stay mainly fog-free.

Highs should reach the 60s with southerly winds.

-Matt