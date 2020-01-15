× Whitt, Supporting Cast Carries Arkansas Over Vanderbilt

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It won’t happen often but Arkansas saw poor shooting nights from both Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones.

Normally that would be a recipe for disaster but the supporting cast, led by Jimmy Whitt Jr. would not let Arkansas go down at home.

Whitt finished with a game high 30 points, 17 of which came in the first half, as the Razorbacks stayed perfect at home and posted a 75-55 win over Vanderbilt.

Arkansas will host No. 10 Kentucky on Saturday in front of a sold out crowd at 3:00 p.m.

Jones and Joe were held scoreless in the first half but Joe started to heat up in the second half as he knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points while Jones never got things going and finished with just one point. Reggie Chaney finished with 14 points and three rebounds coming off the bench while Desi Sills added 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting.