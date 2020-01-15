XNA Sets Record In 2019

(TB&P) — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill announced Tuesday (Jan. 14) enplanements rose 17% to a record of 922,533 in 2019, from 788,261 in 2018.

“The record growth in 2019 is a reflection of XNA’s efforts to cultivate continued working relationships with airline partners, the addition of new non-stop destinations and the region continuing to invest in our growing airport,” said XNA CEO Aaron Burkes. “We look forward to 2020 and strive to surpass new milestones while continuing to put our customer experience as a top priority.”

Enplanements comprise the passengers who fly out of the airport. Total passenger enplanements and deplanements, or those flying into the airport, rose 17.3% to 1.85 million in 2019, from 1.57 million in 2018.

