Alice Walton Announces New Whole Health Institute, Chopra Library

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (TB&P) — The healthcare system is broken, and more aptly reflects a disease-care system, according to Alice Walton, philanthropist and daughter of Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton.

She spoke Wednesday (Jan. 15) at the Northwest Arkansas Council’s winter meeting in Bentonville and announced the formation of the Whole Health Institute and Chopra Medical Library. Walton said the center will be in Bentonville and will work to improve the health in the region and around the state with impacts that will also be felt across the nation.

“We have a system that is piecemeal at best and still not affordable for many, despite its annual costs which are 17% of the nation’s GDP,” Walton said. “We need a holistic approach that incorporates mind, body and spirit. Whole health tools do exist around the country and we want to be part of the solution to change healthcare.”

Details on the new center were not fully revealed on Wednesday, and officials declined to provide cost estimates on the initial launch of the institute and estimates on annual operating costs.

