Alice Walton Announces New Whole Health Institute, Chopra Library

Posted 9:20 am, January 16, 2020, by

Alice Walton, philanthropist and daughter of Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton, announces the Whole Health Institute during the Northwest Arkansas Council’s winter meeting in Bentonville. (Photo Courtesy: Talk Business & Politics)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (TB&P) — The healthcare system is broken, and more aptly reflects a disease-care system, according to Alice Walton, philanthropist and daughter of Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton.

She spoke Wednesday (Jan. 15) at the Northwest Arkansas Council’s winter meeting in Bentonville and announced the formation of the Whole Health Institute and Chopra Medical Library.  Walton said the center will be in Bentonville and will work to improve the health in the region and around the state with impacts that will also be felt across the nation.

“We have a system that is piecemeal at best and still not affordable for many, despite its annual costs which are 17% of the nation’s GDP,” Walton said. “We need a holistic approach that incorporates mind, body and spirit. Whole health tools do exist around the country and we want to be part of the solution to change healthcare.”

Details on the new center were not fully revealed on Wednesday, and officials declined to provide cost estimates on the initial launch of the institute and estimates on annual operating costs.

To read more of this article, visit our content partner Talk Business & Politics.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.