Chilly Thursday With Rain On The Way

It’ll be much colder today with northerly winds keeping western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma in the 50s Thursday afternoon.

COLD FRONT MOVING SOUTH

Colder air from the north continues to dive south.

Afternoon temperatures should stay mainly in the 50s as north winds try to counteract any daytime heating.

There's a chance for a stray shower today with heavier bands of rain moving in overnight into Friday morning.

There may even be a few sleet pellets mixing in with the rain with temperatures reaching near freezing.

An inch of rain is likely before we reach the weekend, with the majority of the rain falling Friday.

-Matt

