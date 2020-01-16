Fayetteville Mayor Signs Documents To Purchase Land For New Police Department And ‘Save’ Lewis Park

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The mayor of Fayetteville signed off on the purchase of land for a new police and fire station.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan signed documents Thursday (Jan. 16) to officially buy property on Deane Street and Porter Road where a new police campus and a fire substation will be built.

Mayor Jordan also signed paperwork today to finalize the purchase of Lewis Park.

This comes after the City Council voted to “save” Lewis Park, which had been facing an uncertain future after the city’s lease with the University of Arkansas expired.

The park had been owned by the UA’s agriculture department, which leased it to Fayetteville for 25 years. That lease expired in June 2018, leaving the fate of the park up in the air.