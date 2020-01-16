Future School Of Fort Smith Receives A $1 Million Donation

FORT SMITH, Ark. (TB&P) — The Future School of Fort Smith has received some big help to aid in its expansion project. Dwight Curry has donated $1 million towards the school’s building fund, said Trish Flanagan, chief growth officer for the Future School and the founder/CEO of Think Future.

Curry is a Fort Smith businessman and founder of Dream Alliance, a Fort Smith-based philanthropic group working to support innovation in community-centered services for local residents.

Founded in 2016, Future School of Fort Smith is a tuition-free, public charter high school centered on a personalized approach to learning via student-designed internships, personalized learning plans, and an advisor for each student. It serves students in grades 10-12.

The school began with 45 students and has about 220 enrolled now. The school is looking to expand its building on North Seventh Street, a project it hopes to complete for the 2021-2022 school year, Superintendent Boyd Logan has previously said. The bulk of funding for the school comes from the state, which is about $7,000 per student.

