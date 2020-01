SNOWFLAKE, Ariz. — A local woman captured a beautiful — almost unearthly — sight on a foggy morning last Friday in Snowflake.

Cara Smith took to Facebook to share the phenomenon she snapped — a bright purple sky emanating from afar.

The impressive scene is speculated to have been caused by “LED grow lights from the nearby medical marijuana farm Copperstate Farms and snow clouds overhead,” according to the Navajo County Facebook page.

Author: Alexa Block, TEGNA