One Woman Killed After Head-On Crash In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A woman is dead after a head-on vehicle collision in Bentonville just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 16) morning.

According to a crash report from Arkansas State Police, Jeanine Johnson, 61, of Bella Vista was driving east on State Highway 549 when a second vehicle, driven by Travis Jones, 40, of Pea Ridge, crossed the center line.

Jones' vehicle struck Johnson's head-on.

Johnson was killed and Jones was taken to a Bentonville hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

According to John McCurdy, Director of Community Development for the City of Rogers, Jeanine Johnson was a Rogers' City employee.

Rogers City Employee Kristifer Paxon posted the following message: