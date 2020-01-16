Rogers McDonald’s Employee Named One Of Company’s Top Managers In The World

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — A Rogers McDonald’s employee has been named one of the company’s top managers in the world.

Out of the 36,5000 McDonald’s general managers across the world, Kristy Doss is being recognized as one of the best.

Doss, who is the manager of the McDonald’s on Walnut Street in Rogers, received the Ray Kroc Award for her leadership. It’s an accolade that recognizes the top-performing McDonald’s managers globally.

She is one of the 365 managers from 60 markets, representing the top one percent of the manager, to receive the honor. The award includes a cash prize and a trophy.

Doss will be awarded at the Ray Kroc Awards Gala in Orlando, Florida on April 22.

“Receiving the Ray Kroc Award is an unexpected surprise and I am honored to be recognized in this manner,” Doss said. “I am grateful for the unwavering support of my restaurant employees, all of whom use the skills made available to them by McDonald’s to succeed and attain their goals both in and out of the restaurant. Their hard work made achieving this award that much easier.”

Ray Kroc built the McDonald’s business on the belief that greatness can only be achieved through the dedication and support of a company’s people.

The award was named after him based on his commitment to people and recognizing their contributions to the organization he helped establish. The prestigious award is given to the top 1% of McDonald’s restaurant managers globally to recognize their superior performance and achievement.

McDonald’s independent franchisees and regional management nominate restaurant managers for the Ray Kroc Awards to recognize their hard work, dedication, and commitment to McDonald’s and the communities they serve.

“Kristy was nominated for her devotion to excellence, building our business, taking care of our customers’ needs, and bringing out the best in her staff each and every day,” said Bill Mathews, owner/operator of the McDonald’s in Rogers. “We are proud to have Kristy in our McDonald’s family and commend her on this truly amazing accolade.”