Rogers Students Compete To Design Mobile App That Will Help The Community

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Students in Rogers participated in a mobile app design competition Thursday (Jan. 16)

It’s an effort to promote careers in technology.

The goal of the competition was to create an app that would help the community.

More than 65 students participated and presented their ideas to a panel of judges.

We spoke with 6th graders Ashley Thompson and Addi Jones, who created an app to help find your lost pet.

“I mean it’s fun, it’s fun making an app with a group, and you get to express all of these ideas and talk about stuff that bothers you,” they said.

Teachers say one purpose of the competition is to see the app through from the beginning to the end so students can see every part of app development.