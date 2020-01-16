Springdale Man Sentenced To 30 Years For Murdering Bethel Heights Man

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Springdale man has taken a plea deal for the murder of a Bethel Heights man.

According to court records, Anjel Torres was sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing Javier Nicolas-Rodriguez on Dec. 6, 2018. Officers responding to Pioneer Street for gunshots and found Nicolas, 19, dead inside a vehicle that had crashed into a house.

Torres pleaded guilty to First-Degree murder Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Police said Torres later fled to California with the help of a friend, Jose Mendoza, who was arrested in connection with hindering apprehension.

U.S. Marshals arrested Torres in San Bernardino, Calif., and officials extradited him back to Arkansas.