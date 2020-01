VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for a missing woman in Van Buren.

According to VBPD, officers are looking for 28-year-old Leah Danielle Flurry.

She is about 5’1, 145 pounds, has long, brown curly hair and blue eyes.

Police did not say where she was last seen or how long she has been missing.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call Detective Ho at 479-474-1234.