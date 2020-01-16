Wister Students Released From School Early After Bomb Threat Found At High School

WISTER, Okla. (KFSM) — Students have been released for the day from Wister schools due to a bomb threat written on a boys’ bathroom stall at the high school.

The exact wording of the threat has not been released, but LeFlore County Sheriff Donnie Edward said it contained explicit language and racial slurs.

Wister police were called to the high school around 11:00 a.m. and they reached to the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office for help on the investigation.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Bomb Squad is being called in to clear the high school. OHP has bomb-sniffing dogs that will assist.

A post on Facebook by Wister Public Schools said students have been dismissed for the day by request of local law enforcement. Buses are currently taking students home.

Parents were alerted about the threat via a text message.

The post on Facebook says classes will resume Friday, Jan. 17, as usual.