A Small Island Off The Coast Of Ireland Is Looking For Two People To Run Its Coffee Shop

Posted 11:09 am, January 17, 2020, by

If you and a friend are looking for a job, The Great Blasket Island has a proposition for you. The small island off the coast of Ireland announced earlier this month that it’s seeking two people to man its coffee shop.

“A unique position required — looking for long term management of Island Accommodation and Coffee Shop. Couple or two friends,” the island’s twitter account wrote, in a post that has since gone viral.

The position runs from April 1 to October, and accommodation and food will be provided, according to the posting. Any interested applicants are directed to email “Alice” at the island’s general email account: info@greatblasketisland.net.

