Beer & Hymns Donates Over $10K To Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Beer & Hymns, the only sing-along event raising funds for area nonprofits, presented a check to the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter of $10,632.46 Friday (Jan. 17).

“This is our largest gift to a single charity to date, and we can’t think of a better organization to get behind,” said Ken Weatherford, founder and executive director of Beer & Hymns in Northwest Arkansas. “The shelter is a safe haven, providing life-changing hope to 500+ children in desperate need, and it’s we who are privileged to raise money for them.”

Development Manager for the Children’s Shelter, Carla Laing said the donation goes a long way toward programming and resources for Hope Academy, a first-in-the-state charter school for kindergarten through 6th graders opening this fall. Enrollment began Jan. 6.

“We are so thrilled. These funds help us offer hope for our residents and their future,” Laing said. “Groups like Beer & Hymns are the ones who make this expansion a reality.”

Beer & Hymns is a free community sing-along of hymns and cover songs everyone knows by heart. Each month, a lyrical theme is selected and a charity bringing people together raise their glasses, voices and funds for organizations that change the world.

The proceeds come from food and drinks purchased at the events. The theme in December was Beer & Carols.

All the money raised went directly to the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter. Beer & Hymns plays monthly in Bentonville and Tontitown.

This year, Beer & Hymns charitable donations broke the record. Their goal was $50,000 and they raised more than $53,593.54.

“This has become one of the greatest joys of our life,” Weatherford said. “Yes, we sing songs and bring people from all walks of life together, kids and adults, newcomers and born-and-raised Arkansans, red and blue and purple, but we give back in a meaningful way to people doing the needed and hard work in our own backyard.”