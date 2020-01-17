Bipartisan Legislative Group Forms Arkansas Early Childhood Well-Being Caucus

(TB&P) — Republican and Democratic Arkansas lawmakers formed a new legislative caucus focusing on early childhood well-being. The caucus will work with early childhood advocates to create an agenda for the 2021 Arkansas General Assembly.

The Arkansas Early Childhood Well-Being Caucus will be chaired by Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, and Rep. Denise Garner, D-Fayetteville. Bipartisan members from the Senate and the House have joined the caucus.

“During my career as a nurse practitioner and advocate for behavioral sciences and education, I’ve learned the importance of early intervention to insure the best outcome,” Rep. Garner said. “As around 80% of a child’s brain is developed by age 3 and 90% by age 5, it’s imperative to make certain our children are receiving everything they need to thrive and that we have policies in place to help make that happen.”

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.