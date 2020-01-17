Cold And Wet Friday, Some Morning Freezing Drizzle

It’s going to be a wet, windy, and cold Friday for everyone, with several rounds of light showers and temperatures in the 30s and 40s. A few pockets of freezing drizzle, mainly east of the metro areas, may create a few slick spots, especially Friday morning. Rain and clouds should start to clear out overnight.

VIDEO FORECAST

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES: Until 10 AM

Carroll and Madison counties may get a light glaze of ice Friday morning with some freezing drizzle until 10 AM.

WINTER ZONES

The majority of us will just get rain today, but there could be some frozen precipitation in the higher terrain of rural Northwest Arkansas.

Friday 8AM

Friday 6PM

RAINFALL PROJECTIONS

We could pick up around an inch of rain by the time we reach the weekend. We'll be dry by Saturday morning.

-Matt