Fort Smith Man Arrested For Stalking A Child On The Internet

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man was arrested for stalking a child on the internet.

According to the Van Buren Police Department, 49-year-old Anthony Gordon was arrested on Jan. 13 for Internet Stalking of a Child.

Police say Gordon had contacted a juvenile who was under 15 years old by using social media.

Gordon sent sexual messages to the minor and arranged to meet up with them to have sex, according to police.

When he arrived at the Van Buren address to pick up the minor, Gordon was arrested by police.

He was booked into the Crawford County Detention Center where he remains on a $100,000 bond.

Police say Gordon is also a wanted fugitive out of Denver, Colorado for a probation violation with an original charge of felony criminal impersonation.