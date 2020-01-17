Friends Remember Local Newlyweds Killed In Tragic Accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Memorial arrangements have been set for the Nuessners in both Texas and Fayetteville.

On a road trip to Texas, just 11 weeks after getting married and a new career ahead, Evan and Sarah Nuessner both died in a tragic car accident just 30 minutes away from their destination.

“Their love for each other was undeniable,” said family friend Morgan Hurlocker.

The couple had plans to move to Texas from Northwest Arkansas to begin their new life together.

Hurlocker says they shared a special kind of love.

“As hard as it is for everyone to see them both go I think it's what they would have wanted… to be together you know,” she said.

The pair now leaves behind countless loved ones and friends.

Hurlocker and Evan grew up together and she says she will always remember his love of life and his one of a kind laugh.

“Evan was always the life of the party like he made you feel like you had known him forever,” she said.

She says Evan and Sarah shared the same adventurous spirit.

“They just completed each other. They both had a love for life and music festivals, adventure, they loved to travel,” Hurlocker said.

Hurlocker created a GoFundMe account to offer support to the families during this difficult time. She says she's tried to help console Evan's mother over the last week and the outpouring of kind words and prayers have brought comfort during this heartbreak.

“She has experienced so much kindness throughout this week that it's overwhelming in a good way you know,” Hurlocker said.

The Fayetteville memorial service will be held at Stone Chapel at Matt Lane Farm on January 25.

Instead of flowers, the family asks for a perennial plant or small shrub that will be planted in a memorial garden at a later date to honor the young couple.