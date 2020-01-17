Full Interview: Lou Holtz Talks History With Hogs, State Of CFB

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) - It's been nearly four decades since Lou Holtz last roamed the sidelines in Fayetteville but the hall of fame coach still has fond memories of his time with Arkansas.

Friday afternoon, Holtz spoke with 5NEWS and talked about his time with the Hogs, his relationship with Frank Broyles and the state of college football.

Holtz went 60-21-2 during his seven seasons as the Arkansas head coach and finished ranked in the top 10 in four different seasons. For his career, Holtz went 249-132-7 with stops at William & Mary, North Carolina State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame and South Carolina. He led the Fighting Irish to a perfect season and the national title in 1988.