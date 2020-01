Temperatures were near freezing mark this morning across portions of Northwest Arkansas. Most of the icing occurred east of the metropolitan areas of Bentonville-Fayetteville. These are pictures from Garfield, AR. Temperatures will warm into the upper 30s and low 40s the rest so we’ll stick with liquid rain showers the rest of the day. (Picture Credit: Tiffany Lee)

If you have pictures of the icing, share them below!

-5NEWS Weather