Integrity Tests Done On Arkansas Oil Pipeline That Ruptured

Posted 2:54 pm, January 17, 2020, by

Backyard in Mayflower flooded in oil. (Photo: Christopher Mullins, THV 11 Viewer)

(AP) — A company tested the integrity of a segment of pipeline that has been idle since it ruptured in 2013, spilling 5,000 barrels of crude oil in an Arkansas neighborhood and causing more than $57 million in damage.

The tests that were conducted on the Permian Express pipeline from Wednesday through Friday suggest that pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners LLC is considering reopening it for the first time since the spill in Mayflower.

But company officials declined to tell the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record when or if it planned to do so.

Exxon owned the pipeline during the spill and is still a minority owner.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.