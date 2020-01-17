Local School Honors Martin Luther King Day By Giving Back To The Community

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Most students won’t have class on Monday (Jan. 20) in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so one Springdale school is using Friday (Jan. 17) as a way to give back and honor the holiday.

239 students came together and are doing a community service project in honor of the memory of Martin Luther King Jr.

Since there are no classes at Springdale schools on Monday because of the holiday, students wanted to come together as a community the way they believe Martin Luther King Jr. would’ve wanted them to.

Friday morning, students started their day with a video about Martin Luther King Jr. Day and then left to go volunteer at multiple locations like Hope Distribution, Feed the 470, The Compassion Center and Murphy Park.

Kids who stayed at school wrote letters to kids in hospitals as well as to veterans while also learning important life skills like CPR.

Central Junior High Principal Todd Loftin says community service is an important lesson and he’s proud of his students for wanting to serve.

“That’s the kind of thing that we want to instill cause we can teach them literacy and math all day long those are super important but even beyond that the character and integrity of being involved in something is really where we can bring a lot of value to our community,” Loftin said.

All of the community service events were planned by a group of 30 students. They say it took four months to plan.

Students 7th through 12th grade participated and planned today’s event.