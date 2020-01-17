Local Schools Team Up To Support Arkansas Children’s Hospital

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Two local schools have teamed up to bring cheer and support to Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest.

Harber High School and Springdale High School are collecting Legos, crayons, and coloring books for families at Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest.

They will be collecting these items during a special service project before the Arkansas State Wrestling Tournament.

Both schools will be delivering the donated items collected on the morning of Wednesday, February 19 as both teams will be traveling to the state wrestling tournament in Little Rock.

They ask that donated items must be purchased new.

Items can be delivered to a wrestler, or pick up can be arranged by contacting Coach West or Coach Rivers.

The deadline is Tuesday, February 18.

Coach West: 479-283-0614

Coach Rivers: 479-619-8530