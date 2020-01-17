Man Found Guilty Of Murdering Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Father

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — A local jury convicted a man of second-degree murder Friday (Jan. 17) for killing the father of Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane.

Lane confirmed with 5NEWS that the jury recommended a life sentence for Ricky Rainwater.

Rainwater was arrested in Memphis in 2018 after investigators say he strangled Larry Lane Senior inside his home in Cherokee County, Oklahoma.

H was also convicted of first-degree robbery.

Formal sentencing will happen at a later date.

Sheriff Larry Lane said, “I am happy with the work of District Attorney Jack Thorpe and assistant district attorney Eric Jordan. They were passionate, fought hard and did what they could.”