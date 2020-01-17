Over 5,000 Pounds Of Medical Marijuana Sold In Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — It’s been 252 days since medical marijuana was first sold in Arkansas, since then, patients have purchased over 5,000 pounds of product.

16 dispensaries have opened for business in Arkansas, with 16 more slated to open in the future. The Medical Marijuana Commission has admitted it’s frustrating that only half of the state’s dispensaries have opened for businesses.

It’s been four years since Arkansas voters passed medical marijuana into law.

The latest dispensaries to open in the Natural State are in Texarkana, Red River Remedy and Bloom Medicinals. Patients have purchased 5.64 pounds from the Texarkana stores this week.

After being open for nearly a month, Fort Cannabis has sold 60.56 pounds of medical marijuana. 420 Dispensary in Russellville, which opened around the same time as the Fort Smith shop, has sold 26.39 pounds.

The other two dispensaries could launch in the River Valley soon, one in Clarksville and the other Morrilton.

Travis Story, the medical marijuana commissioner, told 5NEWS in the coming months they will meet with the owners of dispensaries and cultivation facilities to decide if they will renew their license for another year. This includes those dispensaries that haven’t opened for business.

Northwest Arkansas was the first zone in Arkansas to have all four dispensaries open. Releaf Center in Bentonville was the first dispensary to open in the region and has since sold 570.24 pounds.

A total of 1595.09 pounds of medical marijuana has been sold in Northwest Arkansas since Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Scott Hardin with the Department of Finance and Administration has released a list of total sales for dispensaries in the state:

Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold a total of 278.73 pounds of medical marijuana.

Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold a total of 1,184.75 pounds of medical marijuana.

Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold a total of 219.68 pounds of medical marijuana.

Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold a total of 240.00 pounds of medical marijuana.

Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold a total of 537.52 pounds of medical marijuana.

Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold a total of 457.08 pounds of medical marijuana.

The Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold a total of 570.24 pounds of medical marijuana.

The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold a total of 462.09 pounds of medical marijuana.

Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold a total of 467.98 pounds of medical marijuana.

Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold a total of 342.05 pounds of medical marijuana.

Pürspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold a total of 94.78 pounds of medical marijuana.

NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold a total of 86.82 pounds of medical marijuana.

420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold a total of 26.39 pounds of medical marijuana.

Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold a total of 60.56 pounds of medical marijuana.

Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 4.62 pounds of medical marijuana.

Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 1.02 pounds of medical marijuana.

Combined, this is more than 5,034 pounds of medical marijuana and $33 million in total sales.