Owner Of Duck Boat That Sank In Missouri, Killing 17, Settles Final Lawsuit

Posted 2:44 pm, January 17, 2020, by

(AP) — The owner of a tourist duck boat that sank in a Missouri lake, killing 17 people, has settled its final pending lawsuit for an undisclosed amount.

Thirty-one lawsuits have been filed against Ripley Entertainment since the former World War II amphibious vehicle sank in July 2018 at Table Rock Lake near Branson.

A joint motion for approval of a confidential settlement was filed Thursday in the final pending suit, which was filed by Joseph and William Strecker.

Their 68-year-old mother, Rosemarie Hamann, was killed when the boat sank. A Ripley spokeswoman declined to discuss details of the settlement.

Author: Heather Hollingsworth

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.