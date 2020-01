(AP) — A state commission has approved nearly $9 million in funding to repair levees that were damaged by record flooding last year.

The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission approved the $8.8 million in grant funding Thursday for 14 groups overseeing levees along the Arkansas River that were damaged last year by the floods.

The largest grants were for $1.6 million for the Riverdale area in Little Rock and $1.5 million for a levee district in Dardanelle.