Rogers Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Young Family Member

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — A Rogers man was arrested and charged for raping a minor.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a minor called a hotline for the Arkansas State Police begging for help and stating she had been molested by a family member for years.

After interviewing the 12-year-old girl, police arrested 32-year-old Sergio Martinez Jr., who admitted to the abuse.

Martinez Jr. told police the minor “came onto him” and he “pushed her away.”

He admitted to having sex with the girl several times and to inappropriately touching and kissing her.

He was charged with eight counts of Rape, a Class Y Felony, and two counts of Second-Degree Sexual Assault, a Class B Felony.

Martinez Jr. is being held at the Benton County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

He set to appear in court on Feb. 24.