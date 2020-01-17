Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Speak In Fort Smith

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 23: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to reporters after an interview with FOX News outside the West Wing May 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. Sanders answered questions about President Donald Trump’s abrupt departure from a Wednesday meeting with Democrats and his refusal to co-operate on legislation until investigations of his campaign and administration stop. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be in Fort Smith to speak at the Sebastian County Republican Women’s Annual Reagan Dinner.

The event is taking place Feb. 1, at The Bakery District – 70 South 7th Street, Fort Smith.

A reception/photo opportunity will start at 5:30 p.m., lasting till 6:15 p.m. Price to get into the reception is $100 per person.

Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. through 8 p.m.  The price of the dinner is $50 or $75 per person, this does not include the price of the reception. Tables of 10 are available.

The former White House press secretary has publicly announced she is looking into plans to run for Arkansas governor in 2022.

A memoir of her time in the White House is expected to be released in 2020.

Tickets to the event can be purchased at eventbrite.com or by mailing a check to:

SCRW

8118 Rome Way

Fort Smith, AR 72916

