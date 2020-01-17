Two Elderly Women And Puppy Saved From House Fire In South Arkansas By Disaster Relief Volunteers

MONTROSE, Ark. (KFSM) — Two elderly women and a puppy are recovering after being saved from a house fire by Arkansas Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers.

On Thursday (Jan. 16) volunteers from the Chainsaw Recovery Unit of Clarksville First Baptist Church were in Montrose helping to cover a roof damaged in the recent storms.

Around noon they noticed a large amount of smoke coming out of a home two houses down from their location.

Volunteers rushed down the street and a neighbor told them there were two women inside the home that was on fire.

Two Disaster Relief volunteers then entered the burning house to locate the women.

The inside of the home was filled with smoke and they later found out that the women were unable to escape because one uses a wheelchair but was not in it when the fire began. The other woman was trying to help her friend exit the home when volunteers arrived.

They were able to get the women to safety but then noticed an unconscious puppy on the back porch.

Volunteers were able to revive the puppy by using mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Disaster Relief volunteers mostly work to repair homes after a disaster, but thanks to their quick response, they were able to save the two women and the puppy.