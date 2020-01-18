Cold Air Settles In Saturday

Rain moved out overnight as the cold front shifted east. Behind it, cold and dry air continues to filter in on Saturday. Temperatures will drop throughout the day, with the cold sticking around the next few days.

Morning temperatures in the 50s was a tease for most folks. In Northwest Arkansas, the cold air rushes in mid-morning, dropping temperatures into the 40s. Temperatures for the late morning and afternoon will hover in the low 40s. Winds out of the northwest will be breezy.

The cold air takes a little longer to settle into the River Valley. The mid to upper 40s are expected for temperatures in the middle of the day and into the afternoon. The sun will be shining, but the breeze of the northwest will keep the chill in the air.

The cold air stays around through Tuesday. This means afternoon highs in the 30s and 40s, and morning lows near freezing. Sunday morning will be much colder than this morning with temperatures in the 20s.

-Sabrina