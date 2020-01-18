Hundreds Of Fans Line Up At Bud Walton In Anticipation For Kentucky Game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KFSM) — Enthusiastic University of Arkansas students set their alarm a little earlier than usual this morning for the Razorback Basketball game.

“I wish it was snowing, I wish it was 10 degrees below freezing. I wish it was snowing, raining, sleeting whatever. I’d be here for Muss. 150 degrees I don’t care.” said Seth Hogan

Hogan rallied his group making sure they were the first ones to line up at Bud Walton 9 hours before the doors to the game even opened.

“We rolled up here about 4:30 this morning because we want to show the nation, we want to show this whole state that we back Muss. We back this basketball team. They are bringing the energy, they are bringing the swag, they are bringing the style. We love these boys. We are here to support them and we are here to beat Kentucky.”

Finding ways to help the time pass was easy for these fans especially when Razorback athletic director Hunter Yuracheck stopped by handing out free Whataburger.

If that wasn’t enough, head coach Eric Musselman made an appearance getting students amped up for today’s game while handing out Sonic breakfast.

“We would do this any Saturday. any Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday Friday, Saturday not Sunday. We will be here 4 in the morning, 3 in the morning. we do it for Muscleman, we do it for Adrio Bailey.” said Seth Coggin, hog fan

One thing for certain is hog fans believe anything is possible with Eric Musselman calling the plays.

“Muss has brought that energy, he’s brought that good, clean energy, that’s got this whole state fired up. And we are ready to go battle for this dude,” said Chase Arnold.