Late Run Sends Kentucky Past Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The roof was blown off of Bud Walton Arena moments after Kentucky Coach John Calipari was ejected after picking up a pair of technical fouls.

The Razorbacks took a lead and had the momentum of a sold out crowd behind them but the Wildcats responded with a 15-0 run to put the game out of reach as Kentucky escaped with a 73-66 win.

The Razorbacks put together a late run but Kentucky made enough free throws to ice the game away.

Arkansas, who has now lost eight straight to Kentucky, looked poised to pull away after Mason Jones hit three of the four technical foul shots but from that points, the Razorbacks went cold while Kentucky took over inside to put the game away. The Wildcats destroyed Arkansas in the paint and on the glass, holding a rebounding advantage of nearly two-to-one.

Mason Jones led Arkansas with 19 points but fouled out with just less than five minutes left in the game. Isaiah Joe added 13 while Jimmy Whitt Jr. finished with 14. Kentucky was paced by Nick Richards with 17 points and nine rebounds while Immanuel Quickley added 13 points and 10 rebounds.