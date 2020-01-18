Officer’s Attorney Says City Not Fully Reinstating Officer

Posted 11:42 am, January 18, 2020, by , Updated at 11:41AM, January 18, 2020

Charles Starks (photo courtesy of Little Rock Police)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The attorney for a Little Rock police officer fired for fatally shooting a black motorist says the city hasn’t fully complied with a judge’s order to reinstate the officer.

A Pulaski County judge on Friday said he’ll hold a hearing next week on the request by Officer Charles Starks’ attorney to hold the city in contempt.

Starks was fired over last year’s fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox earlier this month ordered the city to reinstate Starks.

Starks’ attorney says the officer, however, hasn’t issued him his badge, identification or gun.

