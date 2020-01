Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a cold and windy Saturday, we'll continue to see sunny skies on Sunday with colder temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Winds will be light out of the north at around 5-10mph.

Another cold front will lower temperatures even more for Monday with our next chance for rain around the middle of next week. There may be a small chance that some of the rain is mixed with wintry precipitation.

-Dax