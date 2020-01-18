With Preservation In Mind, Fayetteville Couple Buys 700 Acres Near Bobby Hopper Tunnel Along Interstate 49

(TB&P) — An agreement between the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust and Fayetteville residents Tina Moore and Paul Green will preserve 700 acres along Interstate 49 forever.

The land is in southern Washington County, just north of the Bobby Hopper Tunnel. Moore and Green, who are married, purchased the land for $1.08 million from Heartland Growth & Management. It was placed into a conservation easement with the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust, ensuring it will remain in its natural state.

“We both felt that the expansive view of the Ozark National Forrest that is seen when first emerging out of the Bobby Hopper Tunnel going north is something worth preserving,” Moore said in a statement. “This property is a critical link for wildlife passing under the highway through this vast wilderness. Paul and I both realized that we could join this monumental effort to preserve part of what makes Northwest Arkansas such a magical place to call home.”

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.