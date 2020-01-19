Arkansas Inmate Dies After Being Found Hanging In Cell

(AP) — Arkansas prison officials say a state prison inmate has died after being found hanging in his cell.

The state Department of Correction says 53-year-old David Shabazz was found Saturday night in his one-man cell, hanging from a bedsheet that was wrapped around the cell’s bars.

The department said Shabazz was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2002 following a drug-related conviction in Miller County and was later paroled, but was back in custody for being a parole absconder.

Shabazz’s body was sent to the state medical examiner to determine the cause of death and the case is being investigated by Arkansas State Police.