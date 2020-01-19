Arkansas Inmate Dies After Being Found Hanging In Cell

Posted 1:36 pm, January 19, 2020, by

(AP) — Arkansas prison officials say a state prison inmate has died after being found hanging in his cell.

The state Department of Correction says 53-year-old David Shabazz was found Saturday night in his one-man cell, hanging from a bedsheet that was wrapped around the cell’s bars.

The department said Shabazz was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2002 following a drug-related conviction in Miller County and was later paroled, but was back in custody for being a parole absconder.

Shabazz’s body was sent to the state medical examiner to determine the cause of death and the case is being investigated by Arkansas State Police.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.