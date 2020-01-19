Cold But Sunny Start Of Week

The current weather pattern isn’t changing for a few days, so we’re left with cold temperatures and sunshine. Rain returns beginning on Wednesday and clears out on Friday.

HOUR-BY-HOUR

Northwest Arkansas: Temperatures are cold to start the day, and highs will only be near 40 degrees.

River Valley: Temperatures start in the 30s, with highs in the upper 40s for the afternoon.

MONDAY

Temperatures for early Monday will be colder than Sunday.

Brisk winds out of the north and west will make Monday the coldest day of the week ahead.

-Sabrina