Bitterly cold conditions will be the story for Monday and Tuesday morning! Lows will fall into the 10s and 20s under clear skies with highs struggling to reach the 40 degree mark on Monday across Northwest Arkansas.

Rain moves in by the middle of the week, some sleet could mix in when the precipitation starts on Wednesday, however, no travel issues are expected. We clear out out by Friday morning!

Nice weather returns for next weekend!

-Dax